QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CTO Sells $1,346,160.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.04. The company had a trading volume of 7,433,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $177.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after purchasing an additional 483,390 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,837,985,000 after buying an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,336,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,664,418,000 after buying an additional 1,909,025 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

