Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Purchased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 108.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,274 shares during the quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viasat during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Viasat during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Viasat by 86.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,530. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.