Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 661 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,993,000 after acquiring an additional 119,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,482,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,358,000 after purchasing an additional 107,636 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
SCHM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.03. The stock had a trading volume of 381,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,385. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
