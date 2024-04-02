iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) is Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGLB stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 779,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,503. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.76. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $53.36.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

