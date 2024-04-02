Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 9.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $18,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.76. 774,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,806. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.35. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

