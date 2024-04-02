Requisite Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.48. 2,310,135 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,437,804. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.47. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $106.69 and a one year high of $247.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day moving average of $133.69.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

