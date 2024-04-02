Requisite Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

C stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $62.83. 16,061,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,359,219. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.52.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Several brokerages recently commented on C. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

