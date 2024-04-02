Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 10,000 Shares

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.40, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00.

Kenneth Michael Dedeluk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 22nd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$210,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$100,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00.

CMG stock traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.34. The company had a trading volume of 95,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,015. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$9.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$839.92 million, a PE ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15.

Computer Modelling Group ( TSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3498632 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.83.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

