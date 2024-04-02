Cordant Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $476.93. 4,789,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,298,770. The company has a market cap of $381.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

