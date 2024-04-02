Cordant Inc. Lowers Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cordant Inc. decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.4% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 381,109,738 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,548,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,557,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,071,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237,616 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 74,762,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,657,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 100,953.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.94. 30,465,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,922,898. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Featured Stories

