Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX) Increases Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3326 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GPIX stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, hitting $46.37. 32,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.86. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $47.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned 2.16% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

