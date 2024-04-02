28,000 Shares in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Purchased by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000. Dorchester Minerals makes up 0.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dorchester Minerals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 632,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 19,771 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 614,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 98,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,561 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of DMLP stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $35.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,279. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%. The business had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $1.0079 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 141.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $158,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,486.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,775 shares of company stock worth $448,648. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. The company's royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

