Requisite Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Requisite Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up approximately 0.3% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,477,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,044. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $64.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.