Requisite Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 186.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,993 shares during the period. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 7.33% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 11,000.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 19.4% during the third quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA UYLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 111,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,158. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.69.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Company Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

