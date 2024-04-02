Requisite Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Requisite Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 997,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,061 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November accounts for about 8.7% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $34,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:PNOV traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. 21,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $699.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

