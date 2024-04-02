Unionview LLC Cuts Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Unionview LLC lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 2.4 %

AMGN stock traded down $6.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,220,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,285. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $329.72. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.67 and a 200 day moving average of $281.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.