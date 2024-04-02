JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.90

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income (LON:JAGI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income’s previous dividend of $3.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Stock Up 2.0 %

JAGI stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 355 ($4.46). 271,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,972. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 336.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 336.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £320.32 million, a P/E ratio of -34,800.00 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income has a 12-month low of GBX 309.33 ($3.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 371 ($4.66).

JPMorgan Asia Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Asian Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

