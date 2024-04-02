Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,646 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

PFE stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.55. 30,662,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,380,047. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

