Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Up 13.2% in March

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.4 %
AMR stock traded down $11.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.13. 179,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.05.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
