Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Up 13.2% in March

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the February 29th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 251,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 3.4 %

AMR stock traded down $11.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.13. 179,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.35. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $132.72 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $364.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.05.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The energy company reported $12.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $4.10. The firm had revenue of $959.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.65 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 37.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Alpha Metallurgical Resources

In related news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total transaction of $2,450,807.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.06, for a total transaction of $10,891,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,025 shares in the company, valued at $18,162,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,963,291.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.



