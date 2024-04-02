Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,740,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the February 29th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.57.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.16. 1,540,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,785,300. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.06 and its 200-day moving average is $84.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. Aptiv has a 52 week low of $71.01 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 18,680 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,451,249.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,396,942.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 7.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

