Short Interest in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Increases By 5.9%

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EML. StockNews.com raised Eastern from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Shares of EML stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $202.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.15. Eastern has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.12%.
The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions, which are used in the assembly processes of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in production processes of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components for the stretch blow molding industry; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industries.
