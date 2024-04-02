Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 5,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Cullman Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ CULL traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $10.18. 2,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711. Cullman Bancorp has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Cullman Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Cullman Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.
About Cullman Bancorp
Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; term, line of credit, and agricultural loans; mortgage, home equity, and personal and auto loans; and invests in securities.
