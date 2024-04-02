Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Short Interest Update

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 29th total of 18,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.6 days. Currently, 13.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Butterfly Network Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of BFLY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.01. 1,582,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,306. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.98 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 202.88% and a negative return on equity of 50.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Butterfly Network will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Butterfly Network news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 35,612 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $36,324.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 978,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $997,851.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 66,142 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $67,464.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,517,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,547,580.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,052 shares of company stock valued at $107,153 over the last three months. 27.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 48,111 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 542,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 35,458 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 194,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 129,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 28,220 shares in the last quarter. 37.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

