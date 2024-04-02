Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Short Interest Update

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,640,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 9,080,000 shares. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Crescent Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE CRGY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,028. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average of $11.61. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRGY. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 227.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 318.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including the Eagle Ford, Marcellus, Utica, and Rockies in the United States.

