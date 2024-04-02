Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,277 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 618,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Element Solutions worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Element Solutions by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,852,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Element Solutions from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Element Solutions

Element Solutions Price Performance

ESI traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.67. 1,073,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,760. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.32. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $25.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.59.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Element Solutions’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Element Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.