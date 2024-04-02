Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stock Position in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 812,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,095 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 2.60% of Boston Omaha worth $12,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Omaha during the third quarter worth $32,769,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $24,439,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Omaha during the 3rd quarter worth $8,914,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Boston Omaha by 32.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 962,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,789,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 553,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,414,000 after purchasing an additional 231,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Boston Omaha Stock Performance

NYSE:BOC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $15.29. 219,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,249. The firm has a market cap of $478.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.54. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Boston Omaha from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and asset management businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

