Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,600 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hagerty were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HGTY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 46.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,987,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 628,530 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $3,594,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,025,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,808,000 after buying an additional 224,842 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 1,396.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 100,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity at Hagerty

In other Hagerty news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,848 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $25,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,447,059 shares in the company, valued at $31,299,295.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,562 shares of company stock worth $68,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Trading Down 1.4 %

HGTY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 36,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,163. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.00 and a beta of 0.77. Hagerty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hagerty Profile

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

