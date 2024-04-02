Unionview LLC Reduces Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Unionview LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up about 1.3% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,160,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,325. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $123.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

