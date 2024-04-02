Unionview LLC Acquires 701 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Unionview LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCZ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.48. 3,715,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,833. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.07. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $63.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Featured Stories

