Unionview LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Unionview LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after purchasing an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 651,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after acquiring an additional 584,907 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.01. The stock had a trading volume of 396,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,499. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

