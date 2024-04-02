Unionview LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Unionview LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Unionview LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after buying an additional 50,291,574 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,762,000 after buying an additional 1,748,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,589,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,125,355. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.