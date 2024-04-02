iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Unionview LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.48. 1,034,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,524. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $147.23 and a one year high of $187.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

