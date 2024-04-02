Insider Selling: Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) CFO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $71,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.59. 12,355,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,562,204. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,005,447,000 after acquiring an additional 421,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,342,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,362,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after acquiring an additional 185,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,272,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,082,000 after buying an additional 1,603,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

