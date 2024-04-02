Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,633 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.80. 16,507,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,977,998. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 2.04.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.09%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

