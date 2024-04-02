Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Welch Group LLC

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $3.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $763.96. 2,550,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,400. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $342.30 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $739.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.00. The company has a market cap of $725.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $700.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

