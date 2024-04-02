Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC

Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for about 1.4% of Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,187,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,115,075. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The stock has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on PLD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

