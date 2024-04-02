Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 223 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,208,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,111. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $251.06 and its 200 day moving average is $233.06. The firm has a market cap of $362.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $200.20 and a 1 year high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

