Short Interest in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Declines By 11.0%

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the February 29th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 331,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of FFBC stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,769. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.95 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bancorp.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 17.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,038,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,289,000 after buying an additional 157,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,939,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,820,000 after buying an additional 91,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 376,807 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 95,831 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 82,252 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bancorp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

