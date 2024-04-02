Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $15.91 Million Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Chemed worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Chemed by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,715,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Chemed by 229.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 377.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CHE stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $636.20. 59,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,056. The business has a 50 day moving average of $615.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $578.74. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Witzeman sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.14, for a total transaction of $1,704,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,529.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

