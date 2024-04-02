Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,155 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $17,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $43,419,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,754,000 after acquiring an additional 911,454 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,840,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $49,813,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,426,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,642,000 after acquiring an additional 510,469 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.80. 684,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,631. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

