Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Fenimore Asset Management Inc.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 97,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $18,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.55.

LSTR stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $187.63. The company had a trading volume of 215,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,473. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.13 and a 1 year high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $190.28 and its 200 day moving average is $183.72. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.96%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

