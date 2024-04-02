Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Has $21.04 Million Stock Position in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Dream Finders Homes worth $21,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 226.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 148,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 102,800 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dream Finders Homes

In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at $63,403,200.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 44,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $1,698,603.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,206 shares in the company, valued at $62,890,728.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,403,200.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,260 shares of company stock valued at $9,429,630 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DFH traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 543,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 396,214. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.68. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.99.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DFH shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

