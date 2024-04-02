Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,609 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,609 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.51% of Colliers International Group worth $29,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CIGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

CIGI stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.81. 53,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,676. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $131.05.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.51%. On average, research analysts expect that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

