Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,875 Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 636,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $48,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,296. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.07. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.10 and a 52 week high of $84.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.