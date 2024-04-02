Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,284 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. SouthState accounts for about 1.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of SouthState worth $50,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in SouthState by 50.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.17.

Shares of SSB stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.87. 482,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,633. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a 52 week low of $59.51 and a 52 week high of $87.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. SouthState had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts anticipate that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

In other SouthState news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,828 shares in the company, valued at $2,902,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 3,000 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,925 shares of company stock worth $988,686 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

