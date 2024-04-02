Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.95 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 653,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,991,000 after buying an additional 65,294 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,981,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,707,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.30. The stock had a trading volume of 34,799,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,920,441. The firm has a market cap of $294.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

