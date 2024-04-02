Compound Market Cap Hits $576.07 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Compound has a market cap of $576.07 million and approximately $58.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $71.15 or 0.00108258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00036442 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00016788 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,653 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

