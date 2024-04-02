Short Interest in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Decreases By 10.4%

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANX. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ArrowMark Financial by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArrowMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArrowMark Financial during the second quarter worth $275,000. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

ArrowMark Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BANX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.87. The stock had a trading volume of 10,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,125. ArrowMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

ArrowMark Financial Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

(Get Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.