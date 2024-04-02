Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Short Interest Update

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,380,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 5,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Better Home & Finance Price Performance
BETR stock traded up 0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,500. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Better Home & Finance has a 12 month low of 0.34 and a 12 month high of 62.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of 0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of 0.52.
Better Home & Finance Company Profile
