Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Grows By 14.5%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the February 29th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 775,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $188,748.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,987,486.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 68,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $188,748.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,241,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,987,486.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 26,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $72,287.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,256,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,054.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,267 shares of company stock worth $352,565 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 1.0 %

About Blade Air Mobility

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,365,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,595. Blade Air Mobility has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $238.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.97.

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.